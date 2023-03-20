14-Year-Old Shooter Dubbed “El Chapito” Arrested By Mexican Officials

CLOSE

By now everyone knows that the Mexican cartels are a big problem south of the border. But shockingly enough they now have children putting in the kind of work you’d expect from John Wick. A 14 year old has just been taken into custody for racking up a body count that would make some hitmen blush.

CBSNews is reporting that Mexican authorities announced that they’ve arrested a teenage hitman they dubbed as “El Chapito” for the suspected murders of eight people near Mexico City. According to authorities from the Federal Public Safety Department, the suspect in question rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on an entire family in the Mexico City suburb of Chimalhuacan this past January. Along with the 14-year-old hired gun, police also booked another man connected to the killings along with seven other members. They were taken in on drug charges.

The victims were holding a party at their house at the time of the attack, which also left five adults and two children wounded. It was reportedly a birthday party.

The boy’s name was not released, but his nickname — “Little Chapo” — is an apparent reference to imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. El Chapo has been serving a life sentence in a “supermax” maximum security prison in Colorado since his 2019 conviction on charges including drug trafficking, money laundering and weapons-related offenses.

Though authorities haven’t revealed why this birthday party was targeted, Mexican cartels are known for gunning down rivals and forcing kids into the lifestyle with threats of death if they don’t comply.

In 2010, soldiers detained a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Ponchis” who claimed he was kidnapped at age 11 and forced to work for the Cartel of the South Pacific, a branch of the splintered Beltran Leyva gang. He said he had participated in at least four decapitations.

After his arrest, the boy, who authorities identified only by his first name, Edgar, told reporters that he was drugged and threatened into committing the crimes.

Along with the 14-year-old shooter, authorities also confirmed that they had arrested a woman connected to at least nine murders in the border city of Mexicali. The woman in question already had two warrants out for her arrest for two killings but was also named in seven other possible homicide investigations.

Things are too wild in Mexico these days, b. We guess these cartels feel the whole “spare the women and children” is somewhat of an antiquated notion.

What do y’all think of the news coming out of Mexico? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post 14-Year-Old Shooter Dubbed “El Chapito” Arrested By Mexican Officials appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

14-Year-Old Shooter Dubbed “El Chapito” Arrested By Mexican Officials was originally published on hiphopwired.com