Tekashi 6ix9ine Kicked Out Of WBC Game After Having A Beer Thrown At Him

Tekashi 6ix9ine is finding out the hard way that being a world famous snitch is an unfavorable label that will follow you wherever you go, even at a baseball game.

During last Friday night’s World Baseball Classic game between Puerto Rico and Mexico, the “Gummo” rapper was actually in attendance. (Front row no less.) After rooting for his team and waving a large Mexican flag, another baseball fan in attendance tried to baptize the government witness with a can of beer. Another two flipped him off during the interaction.

Interestingly enough, Tekashi was escorted out of the Miami Marlins ballpark afterwards due to being heavily intoxicated and causing too much of a ruckus throughout the game. A source told Page Six that Snitch9ine was removed from the stadium shortly after having the beer chucked at him due to his belligerent behavior.

“He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control,” the eyewitness adds. “There were a lot of families there last night and he was bothering people.”

Sounds about right.

Even when Tekashi is sober he’s known to rub people the wrong way and get under their skin. We can only imagine how annoying and disruptive an inebriated Tekashi can get. In an IG post, you can see a drunken Tekashi sitting in the front row of the baseball game acting a fool and blocking the view of attendees in the seats directly behind him.

Things got to the point that security officials had to ask Tekashi to leave as he was causing too much of a disturbance. Though the men accompanying Tekashi tried to intervene, officials had had enough of the Brooklyn rapper’s behavior.

The “Gooba” rapper eventually gave in and walked out of the stadium, while still waving his large flag and greeting fans.

We’re told the incident occurred toward the end of the game, so Tekashi had been a nuisance for several innings.

Unfortunately for 6ix9ine, he wasn’t able to stick around to see Mexico secure the dub as they went on to beat Puerto Rico 5-4. Though we don’t know if Mexican players would’ve wanted to be seen celebrating the win with one of the most hated men in Hip-Hop. Then again, people are still voluntarily hanging out with him in public, so you never know.

