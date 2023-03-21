Kanye West Takes Wife Bianca Censori & Daughter North West To Church In LA

CLOSE

Looks like Kanye West is leaving his own Sunday Service congregation behind and taking in the gospel of a pastor other than himself.

According to Page Six, Yeezus decided to attend a service at a church in Los Angeles with his wife Bianca Censori and daughter North West this past Saturday. He rolled up to the service with two of the most important ladies in his life and another female passenger. Ye may be looking to have North become more of a God fearing woman in the wake of the whole Ice Spice TikTok debacle that went down a few weeks back.

Not looking to upstage the pastor with his celebrity, Kanye and company kept it casual as church goers. He kept things as lowkey as possible for being one of the most recognizable men on earth.

From Page Six:

The father of four kept it casual in a white tee, a black leather jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Australia born Censori, 28, cut a similar figure in a cropped black tee and black leggings, which she accessorized with black gloves, a black jacket, and Nike trainers.

The architectural designer’s platinum blonde tresses were slicked back, and she completed the look with several hoop earrings.

North, 9, stayed on theme in a black graphic tee with matching shorts, black socks, white Yeezy shoes, and her hair styled in long, green braids.

Well, at least it seems like Kanye is trying to be as positive a father figure in his kid’s life as possible. The church move comes after Kanye, Bianca and North were spotted having a blast at Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this month. So the man is obviously making an effort these days. Can’t be mad at that. Kim Kardashian might be, but that’s neither here nor there.

What do y’all think of Kanye West spending so much time with his new wife and daughter as of late? Let us know in the comments section below.

