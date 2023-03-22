Chris Rock Jokes Throwing Cuffs On Donald Trump Is Like Arresting Tupac & Only Make Him More Popular

CLOSE

Chris Rock is done delivering hot takes. Oops, we mean jokes. No, he’s not talking about Jada Pinkett and Will Smith. He is now focusing on Donald Trump.

For those who have been under a rock or in their social bubble, the word on the street is that Donald Trump will be arrested. Well, the word came from the disgraced former president himself. The orange menace wrote on his sorry a** social media platform in all caps, “WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” sparking outrage from loyal MAGA clowns and hilarious AI-generated images of him either running from the law or getting cuffs put on him.

Anyway, Deadline reports that Rock decided to chime in on the matter while paying tribute to his good friend Adam Sandler during the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in DC on Sunday night. The comedian joked that if Trump gets arrested, it will “make him more popular,” comparing him to the late rapper Tupac, who saw his album Me Against The World sell over 3 million copies while in jail.

Per Deadline:

Chris Rock noted the big news of the weekend: The potential arrest of Donald Trump in New York, as the former president has called on his supporters to protest.

“Are you guys really going to arrest Trump? Do you know that this is only going to make him more popular? It is like arresting Tupac. He’s just going to sell more records. Are you stupid? He slept with a porn star and paid off someone so his wife wouldn’t find out. That’s romantic.”

Will This Really Help or Hurt Trump?

Popular with who is the question? Rock is echoing an argument that some political talking heads are making, but is Trump finally paying for his crimes really going to energize a base of people already in bed with him?

We shall see.

Plus, there are Republicans who want Trump to go away and are looking for a new leader of the party who isn’t a legal liability.

We still want to see him thrown in jail, and, plus, WE LOVE that its Black prosecutors leading the charge. Just saying.

