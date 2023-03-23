Burna Boy Clarifies Comments On Black American Via Instagram

CLOSE

Burna Boy found himself in the crosshairs of Black Americans after recent comments he made about the state of life for Black people in the states. The Nigerian superstar showed solidarity between Africans and so-called African-Americans and clarified his statement via Instagram.

As captured by our good friends at All Hip Hop, Burna Boy took to Instagram to address the chatter surrounding statements he made backstage with activist and popular social media figure Chakabars.

The “Last, Last” star explained in very simple terms that other ethnic groups that arrive in America have ties and understanding of their original homeland, which isn’t always the case for African-Americans. Burna’s statement angered a host of Black Americans on Twitter who assumed incorrectly that he took a swipe at the group.

Rakeem Shabazz, the host of Wise The Dome TV, was one of the few observers who understood what Burna Boy was attempting to say and noted that it was not at all an attempt to be divisive.

“They are mad about Burna Boy who said AA’s were stripped of Knowledge of Self. He grew up in London which has a strong NOI presence. I’m pretty sure he heard that from someone who knows Elijah Muhammad’s teaching. He was literally identifying with us and our struggle. Y’all slow,” Shabazz tweeted on Tuesday (March 21).

Taking to his Instagram Stories feed, Burna Boy shut down the talk once and for all that he was coming for Black Americans in a negative way.

“It’s sad to see that in 2023 there are still such black people who would prefer we stay divided and conquered. Maybe it’s my accent or something but I never said you are African and not Americans. I also did not say Africa is part of Heaven. You deserve all the Land and reparations you want from America and I’m 100% in support of that.”

Salute to Burna Boy.

