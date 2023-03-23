Oh My: SZA Stars In SKIMS “Fits Everybody” Campaign

CLOSE

SZA has just stolen the show without singing one note. She has lent her amazing energy to the new SKIMS campaign and it doesn’t disappoint.

As spotted on Variety Magazine the songstress has added modeling to her resume. This week Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand unveiled the TDE talent as the new face of their “Fits Everybody” line. The new drop celebrates and embraces every woman’s unique curves. “Our buttery soft, molds-to-your-body fabric that stretches to twice its size” is the brand’s headline for the launch.

“I’m excited to be in Skims’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy,” SZA said in a formal statement. SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian also expressed her excitement for having the Grammy Award winning vocalist on board as well. “SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS latest campaign”.

The “Fits Everybody” collection includes a variety of bodysuits, t-shirts, slips, briefs, bras and more. You can shop the pieces here.

Photo: Greg Swales/SKIMS

