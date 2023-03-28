PUMA & Rhuigi Villaseñor To Drop Part 3 Of Capsule Collection That Celebrates Hip-Hop Culture

CLOSE

PUMA is one of the most respected athletic brands in the game and has a deep connection to Hip-Hop culture, and an ongoing collaboration with celebrated designer Rhuigi Villaseñor adds to that legacy. The two unveiled the third part of their capsule collection that honors the birthplace of Hip-Hop and its massive global influence on culture overall.

As Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary looms just ahead, PUMA and Rhuigi Villaseñor’s latest drop takes us back to the 1970s and the early days of Hip-Hop by honoring the b-boys, b-girls, and the city that never sleeps.

The collection boasts the T7 Track Top and Track Pants, both stylish and functional for those ready to hit the floor and show off some moves as only the best breakers can. Along with the top and pants are an array of graphic t-shirts and a customary bucket hat. Completing the set is the Suede BBOY, which brings everything in the capsule drop together in the best of ways.

For the campaign drop, New York’s W.A.F.F.L.E. dance crew modeled the designs, as seen in the images below. Pieces range from $40 to $185 and the capsule will officially drop on April 1 at PUMA.com, PUMA’s mobile app, PUMA NYC’s flagship store, and retail locations around the globe.

Photo: PUMA

