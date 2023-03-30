CLOSE

Beyoncé is changing the game once again. She has a launched an Renaissance inspired collection with Balmain.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Houston, Texas icon is leveling up her fashion game in a major way. This week she announced a new capsule that captures the essence of each song on her critically acclaimed seventh studio album. To bring it to life Olivier Rousteing worked with the singer for over six months to bring the concepts to life.

In a statement regarding their vision the French creative made it clear this is a historic occasion. “This appears to be the first time that a Black woman has overseen the couture offering from an historic Parisian house” he explained. “And those designs were created in partnership with the first Black man to ever oversee all the collections at an historic Parisian house. Let’s hope those two firsts help inspire plenty of others. Besides, I am sure that once in the house’s archives, these Renaissance Couture Collection designs are destined to inspire generations of future Balmain designers.”

The collection features an array of different looks and feels with a goal of being the wearable equivalent of each of Beyoncé’s song. For “Energy” they crafted a very intricate a Macrame gown made from a mix of multiple premium fabrics with Bodice embroidered black-dyed pheasant feathers. For the “Break My Soul” look they curated a shiny black velvet hooded dress that is paired with a 3D-printed bustier.

In an Instagram post Beyoncé shared her gratitude to not only the Balmain staff, Olivier Rousteing and Vogue Magazine for bringing the idea to life. You can see the collection below.

Photo:

The post Beyoncé Launches ‘Renaissance’ Inspired Balmain Collection appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Beyoncé Launches ‘Renaissance’ Inspired Balmain Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com