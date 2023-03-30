Tory Lanez Files Appeal Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Conviction, Claims Prosecution Used “Irrelevant” Evidence

CLOSE

Tory Lanez hopes a judge will toss his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

TMZ reports the Canadian Hip-Hop star is filing an appeal claiming that prosecutors were not playing fair using “irrelevant” evidence.

Per TMZ:

Tory’s lawyer, famed criminal defense attorney Jose Baez, claims in legal docs obtained by TMZ prosecutors submitted a shirtless photo of Tory with a firearm tattoo on his chest. During trial, prosecutors said it was merely for identification purposes, but Baez is calling BS, saying prosecutors used the photo to underscore to the jury his client had a fondness for weapons.

There are numerous other grounds … notably Baez says it was a reversible error for prosecutors to threaten to present Tory’s rap lyrics to the jury.

And there’s this … Baez says the jury heard an 80-minute interview prosecutors had with Kelsey Harris — Megan’s friend who was in the car the night of the shooting. The audio was devastating to Tory’s case, but Kelsey later recanted a lot of what she said in that interview.

Baez also says it was wrong to admit an Instagram post that included a comment from one of Megan’s producers, claiming cops had matched bullets from Tory’s gun to the fragments in Megan’s foot. Lanez’s attorney also says it was wrong to allow the jury to hear statements Megan Thee Stallion made to cops that the “Say It” crafter told her, “Please don’t say anything because I’m on probation.”

While Lanez Is Trying To Avoid Serious Jail Time, Thee Stallion Is Back On The Scene

While Thee Stallion has reemerged from her social media hiatus, looking just as good as she wants to be, Lanez is facing 22 years for three felony firearms violations. Lanez’s sentencing is set for next month.

If his appeal gets shut down, will that also be Roc Nation's fault?

