New Jersey Jive: Teenage Carjackers Arrested After Learning They Couldn’t Drive Stick Shift

This new generation of criminals might not be the brightest. Some teenage carjackers found out that knowing how to drive cars is a vital part of their illegal profession.

According to 10 WBNS, two teenage boys at a Maryland gas-station were arrested after attempting to carjack a person only to find out that they couldn’t make the quick getaway they planned due to the car having a manual transmission. This is what happens when heads play too much Mario Kart and think you just have to get in a car and hit the gas pedal.

From 10 WBNS:

Officers were called to a Sunoco Gas Station in the 19200 block of Frederick Road just after 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers learned the driver, only identified as a man, got into his car when he noticed two teens running towards him. When the teens got to the car, they reportedly forced open the door and grabbed the man while demanding he hand over his keys. After realizing they couldn’t drive off into the sunset, the 16 and 17-year-old carjackers made a break for it. Unfortunately, they were picked up by police not too long after the failed attempt Saturday (March 25). The teens were then taken to Montgomery County Central Processing unit and are being charged as adults. Both assailants are facing one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy carjacking and are currently being held without bond. Just another reminder that if y’all gonna crime, crime right. Do y’all homework. Just sayin’. Check out the video of the carjacking below and let us know if y’all think the kids deserve to be charged as adults in the comments section below.

