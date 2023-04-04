Offset Is In A Legal Battle With Quality Control Over Master Recordings

CLOSE

Offset is still not on good terms with his label. The Atlanta rapper and Quality Control are in a legal battle over his master recordings.

As spotted on TMZ the Migos band mate is trying his best to obtain ownership of his solo efforts. The celebrity gossip website is reporting that in 2013 he signed an agreement with the company to produce solo projects. Fast forward to 2015 to QC signing a distribution deal with Capital Records that in turn landed the Rap record label the rights to all of his solo works the Georgia native created from 2018 to 2023.

His lawyer Bryan Freedman claims things changed in 2021 when the MC and the label parted ways and eventually inked a new deal that gave the master recordings back to Offset. But Quality Control says that the new contract only applies to the music he has created since the move to Capital Records but not the records prior.

On Monday, April 3 he took to social media to preview a new “untitled song which seems to address his challenges with his recording home. “They can’t be too upset / I could of kept it to myself, they can’t be too upset / I done broke bread, cut checks, they can’t be too upset / I took that rope off my neck, they couldn’t be too upset / N****s still bite my style, they can’t be too upset / I done laid low for a while, they can’t be that upset / N****s lost all my respect, they can’t be that upset” he raps.

Quality Control has asked that the suit be dismissed.

Photo: Prince Williams

