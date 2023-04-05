Flavor Flav Joined Students At Harvard For An Emily Dickinson Table Reading

CLOSE

OG Hip-Hoppers know that Flavor Flav is a legend in the music game. Although today’s generation isn’t as familiar with the Public Enemy artist as we are, some Ivy leaguers got the chance to meet with the rap icon and learn why he’s so beloved in the Hip-Hop culture.

According to TMZ, Flavor Flav made a trip out to Cambridge, Massachusetts where he met some of the students of Harvard University where he joined a table read of Emily Dickinson’s 1896 poem “A Clock Stopped” and broke down how it actually connected into his own bars over time. After having some fun with the class with his eccentric personality, Flav actually donated one of his oversized clock pieces to the Hip Hop Archive Research Institute which was accepted by Professors Henry Louis Gates and Tommie Shelby.

You have to wonder how many of those time pieces Flavor Flav has at home. Hundreds? Thousands maybe? And where does he get them? Just sayin.’

But Flavor Flav isn’t quite done with his time at Harvard as he plans on staying for a while, but enrolling in the school isn’t exactly on the agenda.

We’re told Flav still has plenty of festivities in the pipeline … he’s scheduled for a writer’s workshop, a sitdown with PBS and he’s volunteering to feed the homeless inside the Harvard Square Homeless Shelter with a few student groups.

Props to Flavor Flav for partaking in said activities. We wonder if he’ll be bunking with someone at a college dorm. Heck, he might end up partying at some fraternities or sorority parties while he’s there. Why not?

But Flav wasn’t the only celebrity on hand this week at the Ivy League school as other notable names on the campus included the likes of Lupe Fiasco (who used to teach at Harvard but not teaches at MIT), Dee-1, DJ Stretch Armstrong, and Khaliah Ali.

Must be celebrity week at Harvard.

