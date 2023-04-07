Benito From The Block? Ben Affleck Surprises Everyone By Speaking Fluent Spanish

CLOSE

Bad Bunny may be known as “Benito” to his adoring fans, but after hearing J. Lo’s hubby Ben Affleck speak fluent Spanish this week, he may actually have a stake to that claim in the Latino community.

According to TMZ, Ben Affleck busted out his bilingual chops while promoting his latest film centered around Michael Jordan, Air, and not only did he not struggle to speak Spanish, but he damn near sounded like he was raised en al campo or something. Okay, his Spanish wasn’t that good, but it was pretty damn impressive for a white man from “Bawsten.”

During the interview with El Cine En La Ser, Ben perfectly stated “La cosa importante es que esto no es la historia de Michael Jordan y tambien Michael Jordan no aparece en la película.” Translation: I speak Spanish like a MF, fools! We dead over here, b. We guess we shouldn’t be too surprised though as he is married to the Puerto Rican Queen, Jennifer Lopez and one can only imagine he’d pick up a few things over the years from her and her family. We didn’t think he’d be this fluent though.

As for what he really said during the interview, Ben stated that the film isn’t about Michael Jordan himself so it was done without an appearance from Michael Jordan as no actor could actually have us believe he’s Michael Jordan in a movie. He’s right. Maybe a young Denzel Washington, but we don’t know.

While it’s pretty cool to see Ben Affleck speak Spanish on a high level, what people in the sneaker community want to really know if where’d he get those Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 “Chicago”‘s and whether they’re real or a custom job he had made to help promote his film, Air. Seriously, we want answers, Benito.

What do y’all think of Ben Affleck speaking fluent Spanish? Surprised or expected given his marriage to J. Lo? Let us know in the comments section below.

