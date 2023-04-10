CLOSE

Tony Yayo’s signature hand gesture has taken on new heights. He has saluted Angel Reese for her iconic use of the “You Can’t See Me” dance.

As per Complex the Southside Queens, New York native recently spoke to TMZ Sports about the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team’s championship run. Not only did the LSU ladies defeat Iowa but their star player Angel Reese gave America’s NCAA sweetheart Caitlin Clark a taste of her own medicine by doing it in front of her once the victory was secured. Surprisingly the moment soon went viral and while media outlets largely gave credit to wrestler John Cena for the dance, real ones knew it all started with Tony Yayo.

The G-Unit member put respect on the power forward when asked about her doing the dance. “Any kind of sports, talking trash is a part of the game,” Tony explained. “I mean, it was for the championship game. It’s competition. Even when I’m playing 2k — if you playin’ in the game, with video games, we get excited. You know?”

Yayo went on to share why he originated the move. “It’s just a dance. I don’t take nothin’ personal. It was a dance I created because I was trying to hide from the police. But shout out to all them people — John Cena, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark — and definitely Flavor Flav. But Angel Reese? You know, she took the ‘U Can’t C Me’ dance to a whole another level.”

You can see Tony Yayo discuss the iconic celebration below.

The post Tony Yayo Salutes Angel Reese For Her “You Can’t See Me” Dance appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Tony Yayo Salutes Angel Reese For Her “You Can’t See Me” Dance was originally published on hiphopwired.com