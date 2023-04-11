Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel & Photon Finally Meet In ‘The Marvels’ Teaser Trailer

CLOSE

For a while now it’s been said that the sequel to Captain Marvel would be a team-up between Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Monica Rambeau (Photon) and Kamala Kahn (Ms. Marvel). Sure enough, the first trailer for the upcoming The Marvels confirms that the film will be a crossover event involving the three superheroes.

Picking up where the season finale to Disney+’s Ms. Marvel left off, the trailer finds Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) switching bodies with both Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) much to the astonishment of one, Nick Fury. Looking to make sense of how Kamala is able to pull off such a feat, Fury and Rambeau pay Khan and her family a visit which provides some comedic hijinks that’s sure to be a big part of the upcoming film.

Knowing they have to work together to save the world from the latest villain that’s threatening it, Danvers and Rambeau reluctantly form a trio with the young Khan who’s more than excited to be joining forces with her idol and newfound teammate. So far Marvel Studios has been tightlipped about the actual plot of the film and who the main villain will be. Unfortunately for fans, the trailer doesn’t provide any intel or even clues as to who the super-powered trio will be taking on.

What the trailer does showcase is that the film seems to be taking on the humorous and family-driven tone that made Ms. Marvel a fan-favorite series that got bombed by right-wing trolls who had a problem with superhero series starring a female Muslim as the titular character. Oh well.

Check out the trailer to The Marvels below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters this November in the comments section below.

