Watch The Jig: Report Details How The Shade Room & Other Black Media Sites Peddle In Right-Wing Propaganda

An alarming trend is happening with your favorite tea-spilling Instagram blogs pushing right-wing garbage on their pages.

A recent report highlights how The Shade Room, WorldStarHipHop, and MediaTakeOut were either aware or “woefully ignorant” by posting right-wing talking points that were explicitly meant to discourage Black people from participating in the voting process during election seasons, pushing LGBTQ bigoted claims, and spread misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not mentioned in the report are other IG sites like Say Cheese TV and The Spiritual Word (ain’t sh*t spiritual about it) sharing fact-less right-wing talking points. In the post, which we are sure many of you have seen, it quotes Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and other right-winger’s claims there is some plan or conspiracy to create digital currencies as a means to control its citizens.

The report also notes The Shade Room regurgitated Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Braun of Indiana, and Chuck Grassley of Iowa’s ridiculous claims that the Biden administration is creating a “digital dollar.”

What About That Whole IRS Situation?

Another example of poor “reporting” from one of these sites is SayCheese TV sharing a post about the IRS hiring 30,000 over the next two years. The caption notes that the move is to “deploy new technology to improve tax enforcement with $80 billion in funding.”

This has been one of the other talking points that Republican extremists like Marjorie Taylor-Green have been pushing without any context.

That’s where the actual reporting ends, leaving it open to interpretation in the comment section, where it is a cesspool of misinformation that would make your neighborhood conspiracy theorist blush.

A simple Google will take you to Reuters, which further explains the real reasons behind the decision to make such a move. One reason is to improve the federal agencies’ ancient computer technology that suffered because of funding cuts from Republican-controlled Congress.

Per Reuters:

The IRS also will continue to ramp up customer service hiring after taking on 5,000 new taxpayer services staff in recent months to answer telephones, reopen taxpayer assistance centers and process tax returns.

But a significant portion of these new hires will replace the nearly 12,000 IRS employees expected to retire over the next two years — including more than 4,700 enforcement staff, a U.S. Treasury official said.

It also aims to help close the “tax gap” between taxes owed and those paid, estimated by Treasury at some $600 billion a year, by focusing new audits on the wealthiest Americans.

Hip-Hop Continues To Flirt Right-Wing Propaganda

The Hip-Hop community also needs to be called out here. Your favorite rappers continue to show love for the recently indicted disgraced former President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Bootleg Kev, Swae Lee, one-half of Rae Sremmurd, said he would choose Trump over Biden in the 2024 presidential election because “he freed Kodak, he freed Wayne, he tapped in.”

Whatever the hell that means.

DJ Akademiks joined the many UFC fans kissing the orange menace’s a** and even appeared in a photo with the crook while taking a jab at our current Vice President, Kamala Harris.

He also just signed a deal with right-wing platform Rumble, and many are calling him a sellout.

Where’s the lie?

