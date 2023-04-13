Timbaland Speaks On VERZUZ, New Album Projects & More

CLOSE

Timbaland is certified as an award-winning producer and songwriter responsible for ushering in new songs and having aided the careers of several top stars of the day. In a new interview, the veteran producer shared his thoughts on VERZUZ and that he has a couple of albums in the stash with some of his previous collaborators.

Timbaland, real name Tim Mosley, sat down for an exclusive interview with Variety ahead of his receiving the Pioneer Award at the publication’s second annual Miami Entertainment Town event happening today (April 13) in Florida.

As the interview reveals, Timbaland is now a resident of Miami but his Virginia roots and the hunger from his early days are still intact, and he promises that VERZUZ is slated to return to the masses with a bang.

A portion of the interview with Variety:

What the status of the new album you’ve been recording with Justin Timberlake?

We just finished up and everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it’s done and it’s coming.

What does it sound like?

It’s fun Justin — it’s like [their 2006 blockbuster collaboration] “FutureSex/LoveSounds” but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us. Music is a young sport — of course, we’ve both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13 year old kid again, you know? We had songs that maybe were too complicated, so we said we want it to feel like “FutureSex” part two, so we did songs that will fit that.

How about Missy? It’s been more than 15 years since she released a full album.

We’ve got a lot of songs we’re gonna start recording soon, and my dream is to have it out around her birthday in July. I want it to sound how she looks — she looks incredible right now. We both look like we 19 again — see? [Holds phone camera closer to his face.] I know how Missy works: It’s got to be new and fun — or maybe not so much new as kind of underground, and everything is upbeat.

Further in the interview, Timbaland revealed that VERZUZ is coming back in a big way but kept the details close to his chest.

Check out the full chat here and congrats to Coach Timbo, his work with Beatclub, and the Pioneer Award.

