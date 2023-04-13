Autographed Pair Of Game-Worn Air Jordan 13’s Sell For Record $2.2M

CLOSE

Two decades after retiring from the NBA and Michael Jordan is still out here breaking records in 2023.

After hitting the auction block on Sotheby’s, Michael Jordan’s game worn pair of Air Jordan 13‘s ended up selling for a record $2.2 million, making it the most expensive pair of sneakers ever sold. The autographed pair of Air Jordan 13’s were expected to sell for a record amount. But it’s still pretty shocking that someone out there would drop more than $2 million to own a pair of kicks that aren’t even wearable as they’re sure to crumble should anyone even attempt to try them on.

As for how these grails came to hit the public eye for auction, Sneaker News got the story behind that one and man did some lucky ballboy get the ultimate come-up.

From Sneaker News:

As the story goes, a Utah Jazz ballboy had previously recovered Jordan’s lost jacket at a practice in Salt Lake City. When it was returned to the GOAT, the ballboy asked for a pair of game-worn shoes in return. Following his 37-point performance to tie the series at one apiece, Jordan gifted and autographed the toe box of the jet-black tumbled pair with bright silver Sharpie. While in-game creases line the vibrant red nubuck overlays and dimpled sidewalls, the “He Got Game” synonymous silhouette remains in pristine condition having been authenticated by NBA affiliate the MeiGray Group.

Lucky bastard.

Keep in mind that the Air Jordan 13 isn’t even in the top five of most popular Air Jordan silhouettes and still ended up the most expensive pair ever sold. Had these been a pair of game-worn autographed Air Jordan 1, 3 or 4’s, it would’ve been a wrap.

While we don’t know who ended up having the winning bid for the sneakers (we say DJ Khaled), someone out there done got themselves a helluva pair of grails that might forever remain inside a display case where they belong. (Please don’t try to wear these, Mr. Big Shot.)

What do y’all think of the final selling price? Who do y’all think might’ve came out of pocket something ridiculous for this pair? Let us know in the comments section below.

