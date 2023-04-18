CLOSE

Living legend Morgan Freeman is not here for Black History Month being called an African American.

The actor let it be known that the idea of a month to celebrate Black History Month or the term African American does not sit well with him.

Freeman said much during a recent interview with the UK publication, The Sunday Times.

Per TMZ:

“Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?”

Morgan feels the same way about “African American,” explaining … “I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African American.’ What does it really mean? Most Black people in this part of the world are mongrels. And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe.” Related Stories The Best Of Black History Month 2023

Twitter Drags Joe Biden Over ‘White Boy’ Remarks During Black History Month Event

Keke Palmer On How She Celebrates Black History Month: ‘I’m Just Blackity-Black Black’ Freeman’s interesting take came in response to a question about a 2005 interview when he boldly said the only way to end racism is to stop talking about race entirely. “I’m going to stop calling you a white man, and I’m going to ask you to stop calling me a black man,” Freeman told the interviewer. In The Sunday Times interview, the Lean On Me star was asked if he still feels the same way now, sparking his response that the celebrity gossip site says he “raised his voice” while answering. The interviewer then brought up Denzel Washington saying, “I’m very proud to be Black, but Black is not all I am,” Morgan replied, “Yes, exactly. I’m in total agreement. You can’t define me that way.” Do you agree with Morgan Freeman? — Photo: Variety / Getty

The post Morgan Freeman Is Not Here For “Black History Month'” Or Being Called “African American,” Calls It Insulting appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Morgan Freeman Is Not Here For “Black History Month'” Or Being Called “African American,” Calls It Insulting was originally published on hiphopwired.com