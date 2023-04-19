NLE Choppa ft. Fivio Foreign “DOPE,” Dyce Payso ft. Jim Jones “Come Again” & More | Daily Visuals 4.19.23

CLOSE

With Fivio Foreign getting back on his grizzly as of late one would think he’s readying to return to the forefront of the rap game and today the Brooklyn drill rapper lends his talents to a fellow rap peer making noise of his own.

Linking up with NLE Choppa for the visuals to “DOPE,” Fivio welcomes the Memphis rapper to the Big Apple and takes him to Times Square to shine their iced out jewelry under the bright lights of 42nd street before heading to the hood to flex on some ATV’s and dirt bikes. Them ATV’s do look like fun. Dirt bikes not so much. Just sayin.’

Keeping the vibe in New York, Dyce Payso and Jim Jones hold down the Uptown and in their clip for “Come Again” politic on a stoop with their peoples while counting money and getting lit before heading to the strip club to make it rain on the hardworking women of that particular establishment. Such generous men.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Chief Keef, Jaden, and more.

NLE CHOPPA FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “DOPE”

DYCE PAYSO FT. JIM JONES – “COME AGAIN”

CHIEF KEEF – “KILLS”

JADEN – “EQUESTRAIN TRAIL”

EST GEE – “LIE TO ME SOME MORE”

22GZ – “HATE LOVE”

TEEJAY – “BEDROOM ODYSSEY”

MILES – “OXYGEN”

MATT OX & PASTO FLOCCO – “WTW”

YOUNG QUEZ – “MY CITY”

KAMOS – “FREE SPEECH”

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

