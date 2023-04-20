E-40, Sacramento Kings Issue Statement Over Rapper’s Arena Ouster

CLOSE

Famed Bay Area rapper E-40 was unceremoniously booted from an NBA playoff game between the Sacramento Kings in their home arena and the Golden State Warriors, who then claimed it was over racial bias. The Sacramento Kings and E-40 have reportedly hammered out their issues and shared a statement saying that all is well.

As seen on ESPN, the Kings brass and E-40 came to an understanding over the rapper’s ouster last Saturday in Game 1 of the Kings-Warriors.

“After a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations, both parties agree that there was a miscommunication regarding the circumstances that occurred during the Kings vs. Warriors game on Saturday night. Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl “E-40″ Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat; the outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between both parties.”

Given that E-40 charged the arena removal to be the result of racial bias, the Kings said that they are covering all bases when it comes to such actions inside their home court arena.

“The Kings will continue to equitably enforce the NBA Fan Code of Conduct to ensure guests can comfortably enjoy games free of disrespectful heckling and other disruptive conduct,” the joint statement adds. “The organization has been a longtime leader in promoting social justice and racial equality with a track record of measurable results and community impacts.”

E-40 is a fixture at Golden State Warriors home games but has shown support to the Kings organization as well in the past.

