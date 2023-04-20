Jason Momoa Is Out For Blood In Latest Trailer To ‘Fast X’

CLOSE

Word is that Fast X will be the final installment to the Fast & Furious franchise so y’all know Vin Diesel will be pulling out all the stops to ensure a memorable swan song and fans can’t wait to see what he has in store for them.

In the latest trailer for the upcoming “tenthquel,” we find Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family under attack by Dante (Jason Momoa) who’s out for revenge after Dom and his band of street racers killed his father, Hernan Reyes, in Fast Five. Yes, Dante waited four entire films before finally waiting his turn to take down the Toretto mafia. Luckily for Dom, he has his entire crew (sans The Rock’s Luke Hobbs) behind him but unfortunately for them, Dante has targets on their backs too.

From Ludacris to Tyrese to John Cena (Dom’s brother in the franchise), no one is safe as Dante doesn’t just want an eye for an eye, but an entire body for the loss of his father. Filled with gunfire, fist fighting, and of course, car chases, the latest trailer is everything you’d expect from the world of the fast and furious. Whether or not this is in fact the final installment into the franchise is anyone’s guess but don’t be surprised if a few spinoffs eventually hit the big screen.

Check out the latest trailer to Fast X below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters on May 19 in the comments section below.

