Kanye West’s Instagram Has Been Deactivated; Appears At Fear Of God Fashion Show Though

Kanye West aka Ye is not online but is back outside. His Instagram account has been deactivated but he pulled up to the Fear Of God fashion show this week.

As spotted on Digital Music News, Kanye West is officially off Instagram. His last post on April 18 alluded to him contemplating leaving the social media platform as the visual was a screenshot of the app’s settings page where you can manually deactivate the account immediately. Later that afternoon, his page was gone for good. While his departure from Instagram was abrupt it seems this was inevitable.

Within the last couple of months the rapper’s account had been suspended for violating the terms of use; specifically when he posted some content that was deemed “hate speech”. Additionally, his energy toward his rival Pete Davidson was largely viewed as harassment and bullying. While he has fallen back from social media, High Snobiety reports he did take the time to attend the Fear Of God runway show on Thursday, April 19.

Held at Hollywood Bowl, the invite-only event was packed with high-profile tastemakers and celebrities but Kanye West and his new wife turned the most heads. Wearing his signature all-black roomy attire with a mask, Yeezy seemed to be in good spirits. His better half on the other hand wore a skin-tight latex body suit that left very little to the imagination.

You can see a video of the couple at the fashion show below.

