Suge Knight Says Death Row Series Will Show How Violent The Workplace Was

Not too long ago Suge Knight revealed that he was in the process of developing a series based on his life and now he’s saying that it will in fact depict just how violent his days at Death Row Records were.

TMZ is reporting that not only will the series feature just how wild the environment was at Death Row when Suge, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg were establishing themselves in the rap game, but Suge plans on providing voiceover work for the series even though he’s locked up behind bars.

Season 1 will dive headfirst into Pac’s stint at Death Row until his death; season 2 will focus on Biggie‘s presence in the Death Row/Bad Boy beef; season 3 will be about Suge’s friendship turned rivalry with Diddy; seasons 4 and 5 will tackle Dre and Snoop respectively.

Death Row’s reputation as a hostile work environment has been discussed for years and Suge, being the big boss that he is, couldn’t deny his office had its fair share of physical dustups.

Yeah, we all heard the rumors and saw some of these scenes play out in previous films such as Straight Outta Compton and All Eyez On Me. That's the kind of energy that Suge says he purposely brought to the office.

According to Suge, he intentionally brought the competitiveness he learned playing football to his office space to make Death Row as tough as its name. He says Pac and Snoop had no problem thriving in the gangsta environment but does acknowledge those crazy times took their toll on the company.

As for the remaining seasons, Suge says he plans on focusing on the N.W.A. era of the game, the East Coast vs. West Coast drama, and ultimately his own trials and tribulations that landed him in prison.

We lowkey can't wait for this series now. The show will begin filming this summer and premiere on BLK Prime this Fall. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comment section below.

