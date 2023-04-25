Jim Jones Doubles Down On Thinking Pusha T Not Being On Rap’s GOAT MC List

CLOSE

Jim Jones is never short on hot takes. He has doubled down on his thoughts regarding Pusha T not being deserving on being on Rap’s GOAT list.

As spotted Complex the Harlem, New York native is not backing down from any Hip-Hop rankings smoke. Earlier this year Billboard Magazine released their “50 Greatest Rappers of All Time” list. In they slotted the Clipse member at 29. While most tastemakers and media outlets did not blink at Brick Flair’s placement Jim questioned him being in the top 50 talks on an interview with Rap Caviar. “He’s nice as sh*t. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?” he asked. “I don’t know too many n****s in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T. Pusha T don’t hold no weight out here. He not pushing no sh*t out here.”

Last week CAPO paid a visit to The Breakfast Club. While he discussed a variety of topics the hosts got him to clarify his original stance. “I don’t think Pusha T will reach out to me, I’m not the type of person you’re gonna reach out to about my opinion,” he said when asked by Charlamagne about his original take. “I ain’t cool with him like that. I know him to say, ‘What’s up?’ Give him a pound, you dig? I wasn’t trying to diss him. They asked me a question… My phone ain’t the line to be calling.” As the conversation between the trio progressed Jim went on to pose some questions to DJ Envy directly. “Could you name five Pusha T records?” he asked “No. Could you rap to five Pusha T records?”

Jim Jones went on to further clarify that while his opinion doesn’t hold the “Mercy” rapper in that regard; he isn’t a hater. Shoutout to Pusha T, I love your soul,” he explained. “You my dawg. You not in my top 50. You might be in Charlamagne’s top 50 and things like that, but you haven’t done that much for me in my life. I didn’t never want to be like Pusha, I never had a Pusha moment in my life.”

You can view the interview below.

Photo: Bernard Beanz Smalls

