‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Set To Premiere In December

CLOSE

It’s been a few years since the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and while it was rumored the film would be resurrecting a classic 80’s franchise, news of a sequel was scarce even after the film grossed an impressive $204 million.

Now we’re getting word that a re-up is indeed in the works and is expected to hit theaters this December 20 much to the delight of fans everywhere. According to MovieWeb, Producer Jason Reitman appeared via video at CinemaCon and confirmed that the sequel to the 2021 supernatural comedy film has been underway and that it would be taking place in New York City, where the OG Ghostbusters began their career.

Returning for the second go installment will be McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon. Jason Reitman will be penning and producing the film while Gil Kenan will be at the helm as director.

The video shown at the event reportedly showed all four members of the cast wearing classic versions of the familiar Ghostbusters costume, meaning that Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor Spengler, Mckenna Grace’s Phoebe Spengler, Carrie Coon’s Callie Spengler, and Paul Rudd’s Gary Grooberson will all be working as fully-fledged Ghostbusters in the sequel.

Now that we know the cast will be returning and heading to New York City to stop whatever supernatural threat awaits them in the Big Apple, we have to wonder which classic villain or new antagonist they’ll be facing off against since they’ve already put Gozer out her misery. Could Vigo the Carpathian from Ghostbusters 2 be making a return? We have no idea but we’re lowkey interested to see what direction the film goes in and whether or not it’ll set up a threequel.

One classic character will be making a comeback though we know he’s not going to be the big baddy that the new Ghostbusting team will be taking down at the end.

Recent images from filming have also revealed that a beloved villain will also make a comeback. Last seen in the original Ghostbusters way, way back in 1984, William Atherton will return as the overzealous, irritating Environmental Protection Agency inspector Walter Peck. While details of his role are unknown, his return is certainly an exciting one.

Y’all know he ain’t no threat unless he gets possessed or something and being a supernatural movie, that might be the direction they go in.

Are y’all looking forward to a new Ghostbusters film? Did y’all like Afterlife? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Set To Premiere In December appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Set To Premiere In December was originally published on hiphopwired.com