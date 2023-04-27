Lemon Pepper Don?: Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon A Job At Wingstop

CLOSE

Rick Ross is bossing up by any means possible. He has offered Don Lemon a spot at one of his many Wingstop locations.

As spotted on TMZ the Miami, Florida talent did not waste any time in going to social media shortly after the news personality announced CNN had given him the boot. “Just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn, dawg,” Rick Ross said. “But guess what? The brother’s got your back. We’re hiring at Winstop, and for some reason, I believe you know what you doing with the lemon-pepper wings, so man, just send over your resume” he continued. “I’m going to make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid, brother.”

Later on Rozay upped the ante and also included his newest venture into the mix. “Just came up with a wonderful idea — well, really, Don, you helped me come up with this,” he explained. “I need to hit the team over at Rap Star Energy Drink and let ’em know we should introduce the Don Lemon flavor. What y’all think? Aye, Don, we got you brother!”

On Monday, April 24 Lemon confirmed the rumors that the news channel was no longer in need of his services. “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

You can see Rick Ross attempt to recruit Don Lemon below.

