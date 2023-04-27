Dwayne Wade Discusses Leaving Florida Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws

CLOSE

NBA Hall-of-Famer Dwayne Wade recently cited how Florida’s policies against the LGBTQ community played a factor in moving his family from the state.

The former Miami Heat superstar sat down for an interview on the latest episode of the Showtime series Headliners with Rachel Nichols. Nichols asks him about the hypocrisy of state politicians who are big fans of his but vocally support policies against LGBTQ individuals and their families. “That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state,” Wade replied. “A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions.”

Wade is the father of his fifteen-year-old daughter, Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020. She was granted a legal name and gender change in February at the end of a lengthy legal battle with her mother, Siohvaughn Funches. “I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great,” he continued. “But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

The 41-year-old, who’s married to actress Gabrielle Union, is also father to 8-year-old son Xavier Zechariah, 20-year-old son Zaire and daughter Kaavia James, 4. He cites his father as a major influence on his own parenting in the interview. “I tell my dad all the time, I’m just a mirror image of the way he loved us and the way that he accepted not only myself and my brothers but other kids in the community that didn’t have father figures,” Wade said. “And so I don’t know any difference. And so yes, I had to educate myself and yes, I had to get a better understanding. And yes, I had to lose some friends along the process, but I never wavered on loving my kids and trying to find space to get the chance to understand them,” he concluded.

The revelation by Wade comes weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis signed more expansive elements to a bill that has come to be known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law for its highly restrictive policies including bans on classroom education on gender identity and sexual orientation. DeSantis is currently locking horns with Disney over their opposition to his agenda, recently nominating a board that oversees the entertainment giant’s district of theme parks. That board, however, was stripped of its powers after being elected.

