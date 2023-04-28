Charlamagne Tha God Details The Time He And Busta Rhymes Almost Fought

CLOSE

While Charlamagne is now focused on spreading positivity his former self was on a different type of time. He recently confirmed that he and Busta Rhymes almost got into it years ago.

As spotted on Complex DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God paid a visit to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The duo discussed a variety of topics regarding their rise to fame as one of the premier Hip-Hop morning shows in the country. Gillie and Wallo eventually asked about some of their past run-ins with rappers and Charlamagne confirmed the long standing rumors that he and Busta Rhymes almost got into it.

“Who ran down on me? Busta. Yeah, Busta ran down on me,” he opened. “I was being disrespectful. But you know what it was, though, I’ll say this. I wanted to win so bad when we got The Breakfast Club, anybody could get it.” He went on to admit that he was in the wrong and purposely was calling out the Rap legend over his freestyle with DMX over “Otis”, which was originally recorded by The Throne.

“It was that freezer sh*t, man. I used to put rappers in a freezer back in the day. I put Busta in the freezer ’cause Busta had did a freestyle over ‘Otis’ beat,” he explained. “And the crazy sh*t is, the sh*t is actually hard, but I was just being an a**hole. So it was Busta Rhymes and DMX — God bless the dead — on the ‘Otis’ beat, but I gave him ‘Donkey of the Day’ for no reason. It really was for no reason.”

The Moncks Corner, South Carolina native went on to detail their exchange, which almost went left. “Busta said, ‘You know me?! I said, ‘Yeah, I know you. You a dude who used to be hot but your sh*t wack now.’ Busta said, ‘You better stop this tough guy sh*t before I f*** you up in here!’ I’m drunk as sh*t, I’m like, ‘I’m a f*** you up.’ I said, ‘We gonna fight in this muthaf***er or something. Then Busta’s people came, my people came, and they just broke us up.”

You can view the interview with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God below.

Photo: Comedy Central

