Rihanna Cast To Play Smurfette In New ‘Smurfs’ Film

Rihanna may not be a big name when it comes to Hollywood films, but the multi-platinum music icon is about to change that one role at a time as she’s just been cast to partake in an upcoming film that families across the board are sure to enjoy.

According to Variety, the “Where Have You Been” singer has just been cast to take on the role of Smurfette in the upcoming The Smurfs film and truth be told, we didn’t see this coming at all. Taking to the stage of CinemaCon on Thursday (April 27), Rihanna shocked fans by her in-person appearance and further left everyone in awe when she announced that she’d be taking on the role of the lone female Smurf in the Smurf kingdom.

Said Variety:

“I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but It didn’t work out,” the singer joked on stage at Caesar’s Palace Hotel and Casino, alongside Paramount Animation head Ramsey Naito. It was revealed that Rihanna will star, write and record original songs, and produce the upcoming project. Clad in a stonewash denim cape, she also confirmed she is in her third trimester of pregnancy with her second child.

The film, according to Naito, will explore themes of identity and ask the central question, “What is a Smurf?”

Rihanna previously lent her voice to the DreamWorks animated feature “Home,” which grossed over $380 million at the worldwide box office. Her live-action screen credits include “Battleship,” “This Is the End,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” “Ocean’s 8” and “Guava Island.”

This Is The End is a criminally underrated comedy movie. Just sayin’.

While we’re not exactly excited about a Smurfs movie in general, we are curious to see how Rihanna comes across voicing a blue humanoid creature with blonde hair who’s sometimes dintsy, yet confident in her being. We’ll have to wait a while though as the film isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until February 14, 2025.

Will you be checking for The Smurfs when it drops come 2025? Does the inclusion of Rihanna make you want to see it more today than you wanted to yesterday? Let us know in the comments section below.

