Drake And Diddy Will Serve As Executive Producers To French Montana Doc

French Montana’s story will finally be told. Drake and Diddy are serving as the executive producers to his forthcoming documentary.

As spotted on Variety Magazine the South Bronx, New York talent is set to premiere For Khadija, a film detailing his life story, this summer at the Tribeca Film Festival. To hear the Coke Boy tell it, he has been working on this since 2017. The press releases bills the project as a narrative that will follow “the unlikely rise of Moroccan-born, multi-platinum recording artist French Montana, as his single mother she sacrifices everything to raise her three young sons in the Bronx, after being abandoned by their father and left destitute”.

It is also set to explore how his hopes to make it in the United States directly correlated to his Rap career. “The film spans the globe as it depicts the family’s unique immigrant journey, a son’s perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles, and a mother’s unwavering faith — all in pursuit of the American dream.” Along with having Drake and Diddy as executive producers the project was directed by Mandon Lovett of RapCaviar Presents fame. Additionally, at the June 16 premiere French will perform live along with Ugandan group Triplets Ghetto Kids.

You can see the official trailer for French Montana’s project below.

