N.O.R.E. Back Peddles From Comments On ‘Joe Budden Podcast,’ Responds To Cam’ron

It looks like NORE doesn’t want any podcast smoke. The Drink Champs co-host and rapper denies making fun of Cam’ron’s show on the Joe Budden Podcast.

As spotted on Complex, the Queens, New York native was almost caught in the crossfire between the Diplomats rapper and Joey Jumpoff. Last week Killa took to social media and posted a clip of the Drink Champs host talking rather greasy with Joe Budden about other rappers launching shows.

“You know what’s crazy? I’m looking at these rappers trying shows now—you know, rappers from our era—and they are so failing,” he said during the interview. “They doing sports shows, they doing comedy shows. They talkin’ about, ‘Yo, I’m up. I’m just doing this for fun.’ No, you are not!”

While N.O.R.E. did not put a name on the slander it was widely perceived that Cam was one of the “failed” rappers the two were poking fun at. Since then Killa’s sports show has gained incredible momentum and a cult following online. In an Instagram caption Cam’ron revealed that he is still cool with N.O. but referred to Joe Budden as a “crackhead”. This caused a rather spicy back and forth between Cam and Joe but it seems N.O.R.E. wants no parts of it.

“Me and you are friends from the 90s. You have my real life phone number. You hung out with me for days before you did Drink Champs just to make sure I was the same yalla that you know” N.O.R.E. wrote. “If you thought at any time I was going at you, Why would you go to the internet 1st?”

He also went on to say that he was not talking about Cam’ron in that “failed rappers” clip. “That footage from Joe Budden show is old footage. Ya show wasn’t created yet!!! I never saw a single footage of ya sh*t so there’s no way I could’ve been talking bout u !!!”

But under further investigation N.O.R.E.’s timing is way off. His appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast episode 600 was released in early February 2023 but Cam’ron had been promoting It Is What It Is on his Instagram since December of 2022. Cam has yet to respond to N.O.R.E.

