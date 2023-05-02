CNN Rolls Out MAGA Carpet For Swindler-In-Chief Donald Trump Town Hall

CLOSE

Donald Trump will not go away quietly in the night, especially if major news networks continue to give him a platform to tout his MAGA philosophies at will. The former Swindler-In-Chief will appear in a town hall hosted by CNN, and the timing looks just a little curious.

As pointed out by the homies Crooks and Liars, CNN announced that the network will open its channels to host the town hall that puts Donald Trump back into the national spotlight. Despite the fact that the business mogul is embroiled in several legal tie-ups, Trump still holds sway over the Republican Party and the rabid MAGA base who want to see him returned to power.

More from CNN:

“CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate the event at St. Anselm College, which will air at 9 p.m. ET on May 10 and will feature the former president taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

This will be Trump’s first appearance on CNN since the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump is positioning himself to become the Republican Party nominee for the 2024 presidential race and seems to be the frontrunner according to some analysts. If successful, the race could be a repeat of 2020 as President Joe Biden announced plans to run for reelection.

The timing of this town hall might ring curious to some as CNN just fired anchor Don Lemon, a known critic of Donald Trump. Looks a little funny in the light if you ask us.

