Drake Hunts For Rare LeBron James Trading Card On New Netflix Series ‘King Of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch’

Drake loves sports, especially his good friend, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. So it should come as no surprise that the Canadian Hip-Hop star is searching for a rare Bron Bron collectible.

Drizzy’s search for an extremely rare LeBron James “Triple Logoman” card takes center stage in the first episode of the new Netflix series King Of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.

In the “Hail the King” episode, the “God’s Plan” crafter links up with Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin. The show highlights Goldin’s search for rare collectibles and the insane prices they fetch. The card Drake wants so badly features James and every team he has won an NBA championship with. What makes this card so unique is that only one exists.

Drake hopes for a win when he opens a box of sealed cards, which sees him land an Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway Logoman card reportedly worth $50,000, plus Larry Bird and Isaiah Thomas cards. Drake also pulls out a very rare Michael Jordan card he can add to his collection.

Sadly he doesn’t find the card he is looking for in the episode, but that doesn’t mean his search will end there.

Drake Loves Betting On Sports

As of late, Drake has become a gambling man, constantly showing off his betting tickets for big fights, NBA games, and other huge sporting events.

His propensity to bet on specific teams has also become sort of a bad omen leading some to believe that if Drake’s some serious change on you, more than likely, you’re going to lose, dubbing it the Drake Curse.

The 6 God lost $2 million after betting on Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in November 2022. The exact opposite happened, and Drake got the blame for Adesanya’s defeat.

Adesanya did get his revenge on his rival, finally getting himself a win against Pereira at UFC 287.

You can watch a trailer for King Of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, where it also seems we will see Logan Paul opening boxes of Pokemon cards, yup, the same Logan Paul who paid $3.5 million in fake Pokemon cards.

You can watch the trailer for King Of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch below.

