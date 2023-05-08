Espolòn Tequila, PAISABOYS, & SentRock Join Forces For Cinco Para Todos

CLOSE

Espolòn Tequila, an award-winning brand operated by the stellar Campari Group, joined forces with streetwear brand PAISABOYS and famed street artist SentRock for a month-long celebration they’re calling Cinco Para Todos. Simply put, the brands want folks to celebrate Cinco de Mayo all month long via Cinco Para Todos with the release of a fashion collection and pop-ups throughout the nation.

We’re late getting this story up as the brand launched officially on Cinco de Mayo (May 5) and that’s on us. That said, let’s get more into what Cinco Para Todos is all about.

The line features artwork that depicts the artists’ Mexican heritage and pride, and there are planned pop-ups in Chicago, New York City, Miami, Chicago, Austin, and Phoenix all month long.

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, cult-favorite streetwear brand, PAISABOYS, as well as notable street artist Sentrock (presented by Stadium Goods), have partnered with Espolòn Tequila to launch the Cinco Para Todos collection, which celebrates modern Mexican culture. Espolòn will be operating tortilleria parties in the aforementioned cities where fans can get their hands on the exclusive drop.

“Some of the best music, food and innovations have come from Mexico, so Espolòn continues to celebrate this culture year round. As a tequila made in the heart of Jalisco, Espolòn Tequila proudly celebrates the impact of the rich culture of modern Mexican creatives and game changers, and want to encourage others to do the same,” Sean Yelle, Senior Category Marketing Director, White Spirits at Campari America, shared in a statement. “Cinco Para Todos was created to extend celebrations and highlight creators who are changing culture and delivering authentic experiences, to keep the spirit of Mexico alive all season long.”

“As first generation Mexican-Americans and Los Angeles natives, our background and community have inspired some of our most successful designs,” Javier Bandera and Joey Barba, Co-Founders of the streetwear brand, PAISABOYS, added in a statement. “For this collection, we wanted to create something that was inspired by Espolòn Tequila as well as the vibrant Mexican culture that’s so prevalent in LA and bring that distinctive vibe to streetwear fanatics across the country.”

“Espolòn Tequila and I share a passion for freedom and expression, which is why the design I created for the line pairs my trademark symbol – the bird-mask – with theirs – Ramón the Rooster – to show our shared values while also paying homage to our rich culture,” Sentrock shared.

As a side note, fans of Lupe Fiasco might know that the artist has a song named after him that just dropped from his fellow Chicago native.

To learn more about the Cinco Para Todos drop with Espolòn Tequila, PAISABOYS, and SentRock, please click here for more information. We should note that today (May 8), an event is scheduled for Chicago so go quickly!

Pop-up dates

Los Angeles, CA – Thursday, May 4

Chicago, IL – Monday, May 8

Miami, FL – Tuesday, May 16

New York City, NY – Friday, May 19

Austin, TX – Thursday, May 25

Phoenix, AZ – Saturday, May 27

Photo: Espolòn

