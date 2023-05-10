Lil Wayne Explains To Missy Elliott How The Rap Game Has Changed In TV One’s ‘Uncensored’

CLOSE

It feels like with every passing generation of Hip-Hoppers, the OG’s always say “rap isn’t what it used to be” as new artists take the game to different levels. In tonight’s episode of Uncensored, Lil Wayne will be touching on the current state of the rap game and how it differs from when he reigned supreme.

In a brand new clip for TV One’s Uncensored series, as spotted on NewsOne, Lil Wayne sits down with another iconic Hip-Hop artist, Missy Elliott, and in it explains how different and more difficult it was for a music artist to break out during his heyday than it is today.

“Where it’s at today… it makes me appreciate who I am and the time I came in and how different it was and how harder it was when I came. Therefore, all those today, they respect and also understand it’s nowhere near as difficult as it was and hopefully they respect it… It shows that I come from a different time.”

He’s not lying. Spending more than two decades in the rap game, Weezy has seen the game go from artists begging record executives to release their material to artists simply putting a song online and watching it go viral overnight without the help of anyone in an office.

Check out some clips of Lil Wayne’s interview with Missy below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for the season finale of UNCENSORED in the comments section below.

