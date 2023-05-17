Chiwetel Ejiofor Cast For Mysterious Role In ‘Venom 3’

CLOSE

Wait, is a Doctor Strange character about to make his way onto Sony’s Spider-Verse and make that connection to the MCU?

We’re not sure what’s going on but according to Deadline, Chiwetel Ejiofor has just been cast to join Tom Hardy and company in Venom 3 in an undisclosed role and now people are speculating about the possibilities the addition could lead to. MCU fans are familiar with Ejiofor’s role as “Baron Mordo” in Marvel Studio’s Doctor Strange franchise in which Ejiofor is capable of the kind of magic that could possibly have him traveling various realities. Does this mean Baron Mordo can open up the door for Venom to make his way into the MCU? Maybe. Maybe not.

Deadline reports:

Plot details are unknown other than Hardy is returning as the lethal protector Venom following the first two films grossing a combined $1.36 billion worldwide. It also is unknown who will be joining Hardy from previous films or whether any characters from the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters will be joining the film.

Who Ejiofor will be playing is being kept under wraps.

It would be interesting to see whether Venom joins the MCU in time to faceoff with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4, but for a while now rumors had Andrew Garfield reprising his own iteration of Spider-Man to take on the “Lethal Protector” in Venom 3. No one’s confirmed a damn thing, but fans have been speculating about this crossover for a hot minute and the end credits to Venom 2and Spider-Man: No Way Home added much fuel to that burning fire.

Now that Chiwetel Ejiofor will be joining Venom 3, rumors will begin to run even more rampant until Sony or Marvel disclose exactly what role Ejiofor will be taking on in the Sony Pictures film.

What do y’all think of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s casting in Venom 3? Will he be making that MCU connection or do y’all think it’ll be an entirely different role altogether? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Chiwetel Ejiofor Cast For Mysterious Role In ‘Venom 3’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Chiwetel Ejiofor Cast For Mysterious Role In ‘Venom 3’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com