Tekashi 6ix9ine Gay Rumors Run Rampant After Rapper “Kisses” Mexican Band Singer

We swear it is never a dull moment whenever Tekashi 6ix9ine is trending on social media.

A few days ago Twitter was abuzz with word that Tekashi 6ix9ine had “officially” come out the closet after fans discovered a video of him hanging out in a pool with the Mexican band Firme and a picture of him actually laying a big fat kiss on the cheek of one of the band members went viral.

After the pic and video went viral Tekashi supposedly put out a statement saying that he was indeed gay though no one can confirm that this message actually came from Tekashi or someone just took the picture and fabricated the post for the heck of it. There were even rumors swirling that Tekashi and his new “boyfriend” were actually going to get married in Mexico and planned on televising the entire event.

With those pics and video resurfaced, HipHopDX reports an old video of a gay porn star who bares a striking resemblance to the most infamous snitch in Hip-Hop history and social media was quick to say it was Tekashi 6ix9ine who leaked his own gay sex tape. Naturally, people forget this is the same tape that called Tekashi’s sexuality into question back in 2020 when he was on top of the Hip-Hop world, but as it turned out it was just someone who looked like a tattoo-less Tekashi 6ix9ine and the chatter quickly faded as Tekashi went on to make all types of Hip-Hop history.

Regardless, the Twitterverse had quite the time reacting to the old sex tape and new videos of Tekashi having fun with his “homies” and truth be told, it was all funny as hell. Knowing that “all publicity is good publicity,” Tekashi hasn’t shot down any of the new/old gay rumors and is probably enjoying seeing himself trending on social media regardless of the reason.

What do y’all think of the entire situation behind Tekashi 6ix9ine these days? Is he behind everything or is someone out there just messing with him? Let us know in the comments section below.

