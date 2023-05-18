How To Love: Lil Wayne Abruptly Stops Show After Crowd Doesn’t Care About His New Artists

CLOSE

Lil Wayne is an artist and is sensitive about his you know what. Tunechi abruptly ended a show after the crowd showed no interest in his new artists.

As spotted on Dlisted the Young Money Records CEO has identified who he believes will be the newest faces of the label. Last week at the Welcome to Tha Carter tour stop at The Wiltern in Los Angeles he took the stage and performed for about 30 minutes before taking an intermission. After the break some of his YMR talent took the stage for a surprise set. While the guest performances were presumably intended as added value for the ticket holders, Allan Cubas, Lil Twist, and Yaj Kader where not well received at all.

Soon after the lukewarm reception Weezy got on the microphone and cut the show short. “We ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks,” Lil Wayne said in a clip shared online. “We worked too hard for this sh*t. We worked way too hard. This is my motherf***in’ artist Allan [Cubas], that was [Lil] Twist, that was Yaj [Kader]. We are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time.” After his diatribe they all walked off the stage leaving the crowd shocked, disappointed and very confused. On top of the sudden stopage, fans in attendance claimed the show started almost four hours late.

Naturally fans who saw this go down in person were not happy and quickly expressed their frustration online. “I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived 3.5 hours late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn’t hype enough for his new artist.” one Twitter user reported.

Neither Lil Wayne nor Live Nation have formally commented on the matter.

Photo: Gary Miller

