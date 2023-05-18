Nike Air Foamposite One “Eggplant” To Return In 2024

CLOSE

Looks like Nike is going to try to resurrect the popularity of the Nike Air Foamposite One as they’re not just going to be bringing back the grails known as the “Galaxy” Foamposites, but will also be bringing back the OG colorway of that everyone loves, the “Eggplant.”

According to Hype Beast, Nike is planning on bringing back the beloved OG “Eggplant” colorway of the Foamposite in 2024 as they attempt to make the Air Foamposite a stable out in these streets again like it was the 2010’s. Having re-released in both 2009 and 2017, the “Eggplant” Foams sold out both times but since then interest in the Foamposite in general plummeted as Air Jordans, SB Dunks, and Yeezy’s became the preferred silhouettes of the streets and pop culture.

Hype Beast reports:

Early imagery of the pair has yet to surface, but it’s likely that it will return with all of its original design cues. The overall design of these kicks leans on a “Varsity Purple” hue to do most of the heavy lifting. It shrouds the mid-cut sneaker’s ribbed side panels the tiny forefoot Swooshes and the stripes that appear on the tongue and heel tabs. Sitting adjacent to those components are solid black accents such as the nubuck overlays that neighbor the throat, mesh booties and the carbon fiber plate that resides in the middle of the midsoles. Downstairs, the kicks are treated with icy blue tints.

Whether the bringing back both the “Eggplant” and “Galaxy” Foamposite is enough to bring the classic silhouette back to prominence is anyone’s guess, but it surely can’t hurt.

Will you be trying to copp the “Eggplant” Foamposites come 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

