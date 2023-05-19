CLOSE

When Rick Ross says it is going down you can wait for it to fall from the sky. He says his car show is still happening even though the permit isn’t approved.

As spotted on TMZ Rozay is going hard until the wheels fall off; literally and figuratively. For weeks he has been promoting his second annual car show. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at his massive home he refers to as “Promise Land Estates”. It seems last year’s festivities went without a hitch but the 2023 edition is already hit a snag.

Robb Report has acquired a letter dated May 16 from the Fayette County Department of Planning and Zoning denying Rick Ross’ application. Last year he and his team secured the permit and categorized as a “horse show/rodeo/carnival and/or community fair”. But officials say that the event doesn’t align with the descriptor saying “A plain reading of the phrase… does not anticipate a car and bike show”. They also call out that the expected attendance will poorly impact the surround community with traffic and poses safety concerns. “The emergency resources necessary to ensure proper function of an event of this scale are not anticipated in this district and therefore are not easily dispatched,” the response reads.

Well Ross is unbothered by the rejection and plans to host the car show anyway. He spoke to TMZ about it and explained his game plan which includes potentially reaching out to the mayor for special consideration. You can see discuss the matter below.

Photo: Revolt

The post Rick Ross Says His Car Show Will Happen Regardless Of Permitting Issues appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Rick Ross Says His Car Show Will Happen Regardless Of Permitting Issues was originally published on hiphopwired.com