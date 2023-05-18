CLOSE

When it comes to Wiz Khalifa videos you can bet it’ll feature lots of footage of him in various places doing what he do and showing you how he’s living and his latest offering is no different.

Continuing to follow the formula for his latest clip to “What Would I Do,” Wiz uses a collage of footage that follows him from his private jet to his concert performances where he blazes some KK on stage while rocking the mic for his adoring fans. Remember when Kanye West was mad at Wiz for saying “KK” back in the day thinking he was talking about Kim Kardashian? What a time.

On the R&B side, Toosii and Khalid are two men going through the motions and in their clip for “Favorite Song” head to the desert to process their feelings as the water runs dry. Those deserts have seen so many R&B tears, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YN Jay, Baby Tate and Saweetie, and more.

YN JAY – “PERC & SEX”

BABY TATE & SAWEETIE – “HEY, MICKEY!”

LIGHTSKINKEISHA – “A$$ ON ME”

KYLE RICHH & JAY GWUAPO – “HIPS”

FREDO BANG – “ON DAT”

OMB PEEZY – “LEPARIS”

LIL TECCA – “NEED ME”

HEX – “MUGSHOT”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “LETTER 2 THE LOST”

LIL TECCA – “NEED ME”

CML – “POUND TOWN”

The post Wiz Khalifa “What Would I Do,” Toosii ft. Khalid “Favorite Song” & More | Daily Visuals 5.18.23 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Wiz Khalifa “What Would I Do,” Toosii ft. Khalid “Favorite Song” & More | Daily Visuals 5.18.23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com