DJ Khaled Stuns Hip-Hop Community With Twerking Video, Allegedly

DJ Khaled is a man of many talents, but is twerking actually one of them?

We don’t know but apparently someone with a striking resemblance to the “We The Best” producer out of Miami had Twitter in a frenzy when DJ Akademiks shared a video clip of DJ Khaled jumping into the pool followed by a clip of someone who may or may not be Khaled twerking underwater with the skills of a mermaid.

Naturally the video caught the attention of some of DJ Khaled’s Hip-Hop peers such as Wack 100 who wrote ““WTF DID I JUST SEE. NAW MAN THE WORLD IS CHANGING. THIS ISNT WHAT WE DO,” and Wacka Flocka who chimed in with “unfollowing buddy right now ”

Rick Ross meanwhile saw the humor in the post and simply wrote “Haaaaa.” Lowkey read like a nervous “Haaaaa” but that’s just us.

Regardless if this was DJ Khaled or not (it more than likely wasn’t) it was still a pretty funny sight to see along with the reactions it garnered in it’s aftermath. Now we wait to hear from the God Did producer to deny or confirm that he can give Megan Stallion a run for her money.

What do y’all think of the video? Was that DJ Khaled or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.

