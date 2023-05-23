Idris Elba & Sabrina Elba To Produce Paid in Full: The Battle for Payback Doc

CLOSE

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba have been tapped by the BBC and CBC networks to produce a new documentary. Paid In Full: The Battle For Payback will examine racism within the music industry and how Black artists have suffered under the weight of that oppression.

Variety shared details of the impending documentary from Idris Elba and his Green Door Pictures outfit, partnering with Sabrina Elba’s Pink Towel company with Zinc Media’s Supercollider also named as a partner. Paid In Full: The Battle For Payback, which is said to be a working title, will take a deeper look at the music industry and the potential for financial equity for Black artists due to racism and divided opportunities.

The documentary will be a series and is funded and co-produced with Abacus Media Rights and Media Musketeers Studios. AMR will distribute the documentary around the globe.

“This is a story that touches all of us. It’s about the people who created the soundtracks of our lives in popular music and the pain of their exploitation. It’s also about bringing the music industry to account for the injustice inflicted on generations of musical talents who have been deprived of their rightful rewards both financially and in terms of status and respect. At the heart of it is the need to make amends – granting acknowledgment and paying back what is due,” Idris Elba said in a statement.

Tanya Shaw of Zinc Television added, “Far from being a straight music documentary, this series will explore the music industry within a racial context and reflect the history of exploitation within the industry. It will also major in on conversations of structural racism and those who have worked so hard to expose them.”

A release date for the documentary series has yet to be revealed.

