Indiana Youth Basketball Game Erupts Into Brawl After Man Attacks Ref, Gets Taken Down MMA Style

Indiana is home to a passionate base of basketball fans as evidenced in a new video that showed a man coming from the stands to attack a referee on the court. The situation took place at a youth basketball game and the man who attacked the ref got taken down MMA style before it was broken up.

Twitter user Jeff Lytle shared a video via Twitter this past Saturday (May 20) from a youth basketball game at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse in Indiana, according to a report from local outlet WANE which has more.

From WANE:

A witness told WANE 15 that the parent in the video was complaining about foul calls. After speaking to the referee, he was then asked to leave the game.

As the official attempted to get help in removing the parent, the man got in his face and grabbed the referee, according to the witness.

The witness then said the man was ultimately escorted out of the game and did not return. The witness claimed they showed officers the video of the incident.

The outlet adds that the eight-grade teams were playing in the Gym Rats Basketball tournament in Fort Wayne.

Thankfully, things were broken up at the scene as police officers were never called to the venue to intervene.

As we said, basketball is life in Indiana. Word to Larry Bird.

