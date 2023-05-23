Jay-Z And Beyoncé Purchase $200M Malibu Home In Cash

CLOSE

Beyoncé and Jay-Z continue to prove they are breathing rare air. They have just purchased California’s biggest property and left without a balance.

As per TMZ Hip-Hop’s most powerful couple have leveled up once again. According to the celebrity news outlet they have just bought a mansion in Malibu for $200 million dollars in cash. As expected the property is massive clocking in at just about 30,000 square feet. The location was previously owned by famed art collector William Bell. The Los Angeles Times says Bell originally purchased it back in 2003 for $14.5 million. This estate was designed by high profile architect Tadao Ando who also curated Kanye West’s almost $58 million house post his divorce to Kim Kardashian.

While the “Crazy In Love” duo did cash out Page Six reports that they actually got the property at a deal as it was originally listed at $295 million dollars. Even though the final price is a staggering amount for your average hard working citizen this further cements the fact that the Carters do indeed got it like that. Forbes Magazine estimates Jay-Z’s worth at 2.5 billion and Beyoncé at $450 million dollars.

You can see their Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Malibu mansion below.

