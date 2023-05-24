The Teyana Taylor x Jordan Brand Collection Is Packing Heat For The Summer

CLOSE

A few months ago, Teyana Taylor debuted her first collaboration with Jordan Brand when she unveiled her vision of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom, and now we’re getting a look at an entire collection that will accompany the aforementioned pair of sneakers.

Hypebeast is reporting that along with the standout pair of Air Jordan 1’s that Teyana Taylor remixed to her liking, a capsule collection will be releasing along with the 1’s that will consist of some tees, sweats, and even a spiffy varsity jacket that’s sure to standout amongst a crowd.

From Hypebeast:

Taylor’s latest clothing capsule with the Jumpman is designed to accompany the launch of her Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 team-up. And like the kicks, the products lean into a “Rose In Harlem” motif to reference track 6 off of her sophomore album K.T.S.E. Highlights of the range include a cropped, red wool varsity jacket that’s adorned with rose patches on the left chest and “23” patches on the left sleeve as well as a black and brown coverall.

Other top include graphic tees that are also branded with Taylor’s rose logo as well as a mesh, long sleeved top. Rounding out the assemblage are cozy, gray sweatpants, a ribbed cropped tank and a beanie.

We’re actually feeling this collection right here.

No word on an exact release date for the kicks and capsule collection, but word has it that they’ll be dropping sooner than later as they’re expected to hit the shelves sometime within the next few weeks.

Check out the collection below and let us know if you’ll be picking up any of these pieces in the comments section below.

