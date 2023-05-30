Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Rumored To Be Restocking

CLOSE

Now that the Air Jordan 1 x Travis Scott collaborations have come to an end, Nike will be looking to utilize the rapper’s talents on other silhouettes and rumor has it that one of their classic collaborations will be returning in time for the fall of 2023.

Sneaker News is reporting that Nike plans on restocking the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunks from 2020 that had the streets on fire and feet just dripping with paisley swag. While no one knows for sure if this is going to be happening, it would make sense as rumors have a brand new Travis Scott x SB Dunk releasing sometime during the holiday season of 2023. So why not get some hype going for the second release by restocking the OG classic?

Sneaker News reports:

Scott was recently linked to another Nike SB collaboration, which he may have debuted at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, but not updates have come about on that front. News of a restock of La Flame’s first-and-only skate project up to this point, however, has more credence given the Swoosh’s recent string of Exclusive Access Second Chance drops via the SNKRS app. A restock of Travis Scott’s SB Dunk Low in September could also coincide with the Texas-native’s launch of his fourth studio album, Utopia, a project he’s begun his rollout for over the past two months.

The news comes weeks after rumors surfaced that the highly sought after Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Dark Mocha’s” are scheduled to see a general release after years of being a “Friends and Family” exclusive. With the way recent Jordan and Nike releases are bricking and taking up space on shelves in sneaker spots across the world, they need to make the moves that sneakerheads have been asking for. And it seems like they’re finally answering our calls.

We just hope Nike doesn’t make this a very limited release (at least 500,000 pairs should be made) and that they figure out how to get these in the hands of actual sneakerheads and not bots/resellers.

Check out the pic of the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk and let us know if you’ll be trying to cop in the comments section below.

