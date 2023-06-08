The Nike Roshe Run Is Rumored To Be Making A Return

CLOSE

It’s been more than a decade since Nike introduced sneakerheads to the comfort of their Nike Roshe Run silhouette. Though its popularity only kept it on shelves for a few years, Nike is preparing its big comeback tour.

According to Hypebeast, Nike is rumored to be bringing back their 2012 hit this coming fall. While we’re excited to hear the news, we’ll have to take it with a grain of salt, as rumors of the OG Travis Scott SB Dunks restocking this September turned out to be false. Still, as much as we would’ve loved to see those Travis Dunks make a return, we know Nike likes to keep their exclusive sneakers, well, exclusive. The Roshe Run on the other hand, isn’t considered a grail as much as its considered a beater in the sneaker community, so there’s a better chance of these making their return to shelves.

Hypebeast reports:

The Nike Roshe Run came to market in 2012, and as quickly as it amassed popularity, it was equally erased promptly from the retail shelves come 2014. While the shoe was loved by many for its affordable price point and simplistic runner style, echoing the attitudes of the more expensive Nike Flyknit Racer that was also hugely popular at the time, it lost its momentum to sneakers like the Ye-approved adidas UltraBOOST. The likes of Four Pinssaw the Roshe Run as a meme, likening the pair with “the most swagless homie.”

These joints were hella comfortable though, for a reasonable price.

No word on when they’ll be dropping (if they do) but should they release, you can expect to see a few of these roaming the wild.

Would you cop a pair of Nike Roshe Run’s should they restock? Let us know in the comments section below.

