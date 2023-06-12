DJ Drama Allegedly Liberated Of Chain By Toronto Mans

CLOSE

DJ Drama was allegedly beaten and robbed by a group of reported gang members in Toronto over the weekend, with the thieves showing off Drama’s chain in a widely circulated clip. During the video, the men shouted out Drake, who DJ Drama had beef with but recently squashed it.

According to the accounts of several rap Twitter handles, DJ Drama was cornered by a group calling themselves the GGG Demons and showing off themselves with what is alleged to be Drama’s chain. The men can be heard shouting out their set and blasting Drama for not “checking in” with them.

A deeper Twitter search revealed that the alleged incident actually took place inside the Century nightclub itself according to the claims written in the tweet below.

“A man messaged the betting group last night saying “Biiiiiiig fight at my club tonight lol. Man’s jumped dj drama and this guy is still GUSHING blood like 20mins later” and than another man called me saying he witnessed it live,” the Twitter user wrote.

While we haven’t been able to locate the original source of the video, @6ixBuzzTV shared the clip along with several other outlets at this juncture.’

DJ Drama has yet to address the alleged attack and robbery. Drake has yet to announce anything either.

